TPL launches live order tracking

KARACHI: Leveraging TPL maps, trakker and a strong drive for tech innovation, Rider, a last mile delivery service of TPL Logistics, has launched first of its kind live order tracking in Pakistan, a statement said on Saturday.

TPL Logistics continues to shake things up by introducing technology to ease bottlenecks along the supply chain, it added.

In May, TPL Logistics launched Rider with the focus on e-commerce and online sellers.

Equipped with a proprietary digital logistics engine comprising fulfillment, delivery and operations software, Rider has proven to be the delivery partner of choice for some of Pakistan’s largest online stores and marketplaces.

The technology allows for smarter, faster and more accurate deliveries that address a multitude of COD related challenges.