Single-digit policy rate sought

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to bring down the policy rate to a single-digit in the larger interest of trade, industry and economy, a statement said on Saturday.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that reduction in policy rate from the existing 13.25 percent to a single-digit would be a great favour to the industrial sector.

It would help the government attain the target of industrial growth, reduce the cost of products and also bring capital of the banks into circulation, he added.

“Policy rate influences the cost of product. Pakistani products cannot compete in the international market to those countries, which are offering capital to their industries on zero or less than one percent policy rates,” the LCCI president said.

The policy rate increased to 13.25 percent in July 2019, compared with 6.5 percent in May 2018. Sharp increase in interest rate pushed up the borrowing cost that retarded investment, capacity generation and; hence, exports, Sheikh said.

Tight monetary policy stance had always proved a big blow to the industrial sector, he said, adding: “We have to move forward quickly, as like as other countries of the region, to make the country a hub of manufacturing activities and a heaven for investors.”