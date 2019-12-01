close
Tue Dec 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
December 1, 2019

Gold prices increase Rs100/tola

Business

December 1, 2019

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased Rs100/tola on Saturday.

Karachi Saraf Association announced that gold rates rose in the local market to Rs85,200/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold prices went up Rs85 to Rs73,045.

In the international market, bullion rates increased $7 to $1,464/ounce. Jewellers claimed prices in the local market were still trading Rs1,500/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.

