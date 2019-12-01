Gold prices increase Rs100/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased Rs100/tola on Saturday.
Karachi Saraf Association announced that gold rates rose in the local market to Rs85,200/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold prices went up Rs85 to Rs73,045.
In the international market, bullion rates increased $7 to $1,464/ounce. Jewellers claimed prices in the local market were still trading Rs1,500/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.
