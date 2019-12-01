PSX to remain positive, investors betting on monetary easing

The market remained positive for the fifth consecutive week as the benchmark KSE-100 index closed 3.59 percent up, while rising 15 percent in the month, making it the highest monthly gain since May 2013, dealers said.

Going forward, analysts expect the market to remain positive on the back of improving macroeconomic position, treasury bill inflows, declining fixed income yields, improvement in ease of doing business, stable market determined exchange rate, and likelihood of monetary easing.

During the week ended November 29, 2019, benchmark KSE-100 shares index gained 3.59 percent or 1,361.86 points to close the week at 39,287.65 points level. Meanwhile, KSE-30 shares index gained 2.73 percent or 478.98 points to end at 18,010.25 points level.

Analyst Ahmed Lakhani at JS Global Capital said, “Despite some challenges that fell upon the market during this week, the KSE-100 ploughed ahead in its relentless pursuit of the 40,000 mark (and perhaps beyond) and now within touching distance, closing positive for the fifth week in a row.”

An analyst at Arif Habib Limited said trading commenced on a positive note attributable to State Bank leaving the discount rate unchanged which bode well for the local bourse. “However, the index lost 400 points on Tuesday as Supreme Court took notice on Army chief’s extension.”

Later, the index recovered after considering this appointment as a procedural issue along with continuous surge in foreign investment in treasury bills, which crossed $1 billion mark leading to rising foreign exchange reserves improving investor sentiments, the analyst added.

Foreigners offloaded stocks worth $8.06 million during the outgoing week compared to a net buy of $8.46 million in the previous week. Major selling was witnessed in cements ($3.36 million) and E&P ($1.95 million). Average daily volumes for the outgoing week were up 5.0 percent to 348 million shares.

Other news during the week was the plan to issue $1 billion Panda bond, increase in the central bank’s reserves by $240 million, as well as an increase of 26 paisa per unit in electricity tariff, instead of 15 paisa allowed by the power regulator.

A report issued by Topline Securities said the index closed positively for the third consecutive month and gained 15 percent during November 2019, which was the highest index gain in last 77 months or more than 6 years.

It said investor sentiments remained positive on back of successful International Monetary Fund review and positive macroeconomic indicators. Those included higher interest in local debt securities, depicted by inflow of $713 million in Special Convertible Rupee Accounts for November, current account surplus of $99 million, and possible monetary easing going forward as per market consensus.

Although, political noise remained on the higher side during this month due to conflict between the government and opposition on the departure of Nawaz Sharif to London, the latter half this month saw Supreme Court review the notification of extension allowed to COAS, which played on investors’ minds.

“However, positive momentum from macro indicators outweighed these concerns,” the report noted.