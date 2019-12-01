close
Tue Dec 03, 2019
December 1, 2019

Road in ruin

Newspost

 
December 1, 2019

I want to highlight the condition of the road in front of the NTS building in Islamabad. This 100-meter road is between the NTS building and AIMs Education System in H8/1. The pathetic condition of the road speaks much about the efficiency of the MCI. I saw the splendid building from outside but was disappointed to see the condition of the road.

The road needs to be recarpeted at the earliest. The car parking space must also be fixed for the convenience of employees and visitors.

Lt-Commander (r) Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt

