Tue Dec 03, 2019
December 1, 2019

Message of hope

Newspost

 
When we try to rediscover Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, a universal poet, philosopher, anthropologist and proponent of human harmony, we find that Latif magnifies perspectives. He heightens global consciousness amidst social and political turbulence. He clamors for development for all. He agitates over the extremes of wealth and poverty. He shows concern over the abuse of the environment.

Latif is a social reformer and divine physician and his vision is world embracing. Shah Latif offers a new path towards hope and unity.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

