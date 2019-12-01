close
Tue Dec 03, 2019
December 1, 2019

Smoking kills

Newspost

 
December 1, 2019

In Pakistan, smokers frequently do not care about the people near them. While smoking, a significant number of people suffer from passive smoking. According to a study, passive smoking is a confirmed risk factor in lung cancer, heart attack and several other diseases. To curb this threat, there should be designated places where smokers can smoke freely without affecting others around them because secondhand smoking is very risky.

We do, in fact, have a law in Pakistan which bans smoking in offices and public places, but it is rarely, if ever, implemented. A ban on smoking in public places should be enforced immediately because of the harmful nature of secondhand smoke.

Muhammad Ahtesham Hameed

Rawalpindi

