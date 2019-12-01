Crisis in waiting?

There are reasons why in a democracy, and particularly in a parliamentary democracy, the opposition and government need to work together. It is only when this cooperation exists that the process of law-making can be properly carried out and the people given due representation. While the affair involving the extension of the tenure of the army chief still hangs in the air, there is another problem lurking around the corner. The deadline to fill vacancies in the ECP, which is constitutionally set at 45 days, has not been met. The key reason for this was the deadlock between the government and the opposition. While the PM and the opposition leader have now both selected and put forward names, their test will come in the consultation process The chief election commissioner will be stepping down from office after completing his term in the first week of December. Without the CEC, the ECP essentially becomes a body which cannot function. The hostile relationship between the government and the opposition parties means it may be difficult to replace the CEC. In the case of the two ECP members from Sindh and Balochistan, the lack of willingness to join forces for the sake of democracy meant that a deadlock developed. The method laid down for solving such a problem is for each side to send three names to a 12-member parliamentary committee but there is no definite procedure on what is to happen if the parliamentary committee, which comprises an equal number of lawmakers from the treasury and opposition benches, fails to reach a decision.

Given the kind of politics we have seen in the past in Pakistan, the Supreme Court has already ruled in 2013 that dialogue on new appointments to the ECP must consists of meaningful consultations. This primarily means a mature discussion rather than a stubborn refusal to make compromises or work towards agreement. The PTI had tried to induct its own ECP nominees earlier this year by bypassing the process of consensus making. This move was not accepted. With the hostile attitude towards the opposition and with the language directed against former heads of government and state becoming stronger and stronger, it is difficult to understand how the matter of the CEC’s appointment will be worked out. We must hope that the government will realize that the rules of democracy have to be respected. Ignoring them will simply create further crisis and potentially throw the country into even more turmoil and disharmony.