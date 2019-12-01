Grim situation remains unchanged in held Kashmir

HELD SRINAGAR: The grim ground situation remains unchanged in Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu and Ladakh regions of Indian-held Kashmir due to unrelenting lockdown and military siege on 118th consecutive day on Saturday.

The environment of fear and uncertainty continues to prevail due to heavy deployment of Indian troops and police personnel. People continue to suffer immensely owing to restrictions imposed under Section 144 and suspension of prepaid mobile and internet services. Although landline phones and voice calls on postpaid connections have been restored partially, the move could not provide any respite to the masses.

Meanwhile, several Hurriyat leaders had been asked to appear in court on Saturday in connection with a false case registered against them in 1998.

These leaders include Syed Ali Geelani, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Professor Abdul Ghani Butt, Javaid Ahmed, Mir Sheikh Ali Muhammad, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Hubbi Shahidul Islam, Sheikh Khalid Sheikh, Aslam Wajahat Bashir Qureshi, Muhammad Siddique, Shah Farooq Ahmed Sodagar and Ghulam Nabi Kashmiri. Ironically most of these leaders are either lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail and other jails or are under house arrest.