Tue Dec 03, 2019
INP
December 1, 2019

Shahbaz suggests three names for CEC in letter to PM

INP
December 1, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday, suggested three names for the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president has proposed the names of Nasir Mahmood Khosa, Jaleel Abbas Jilani and Akhlaq Ahmed Tarar and urged the Prime Minister for considering those nominees without further delay, as CEC Justice (retd) Sardar Muhammad Raza’s five-year constitutional term was going to complete on December 6.

Shahbaz in his letter stated the bench of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) required at least three members as it would become dysfunctional if the CEC and other two members would not be appointed. The Constitution’s Article 213 (ii) A made it mandatory for the Prime Minister to consult with the leader of the opposition over the appointment of CEC and other ECP members, Sharif stated.

Earlier, the CEC in a letter told the government the ECP would become ineffective from December 7 if his replacement was not appointed before his retirement.

A letter written to the parliamentary affairs secretary, the CEC also pointed out two members of the electoral body — one each from Sindh and Balochistan — were yet to be appointed.

