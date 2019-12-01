close
Tue Dec 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
December 1, 2019

Fire erupts at South Waziristan jungle

Peshawar

WANA: Hundreds of trees were reduced to ashes after a fire broke out at a jungle in Kaniguram valley in Ladha tehsil of South Waziristan tribal district, local sources said on Saturday.

They said that a group of local young men led by one Malik Kashif Burki made hectic efforts to bring the fire under control.

The Pakistan Army’s 55 Brigade also helped doused the fire. It could not be known how the fire started. However, it is believed that some local people may have lit the fire to warm themselves, but it went out of control and spread to the entire jungle.

