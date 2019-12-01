Two killed, 4 injured in road accident

BATKHELA: Two persons of a familywere killed and four others sustained injuries in an accident between a car and dumper near Serai Khwar on Swat Expressway on Saturday.

According to Alladhand Levies Post report, a car bearing registration number LZH-2625 was on way to Swat from Islamabad when hit by a dumper (C-1093).

As a result, Awais Khan and Saheema, who were stated to be brother and sister, killed on the spot while car driver Sajjad Khan, Ubaidur Rahman, Saeedur Rahman and Abdal, residents of Qambar area in Swat, sustained serious injuries. The personnel of Levies force shifted the dead and injured to the hospital from where three injured were referred to a hospital in Peshawar because of their precarious condition.

The Malakand Levies has impounded the dumper and registered a case while the driver has fled the scene after the accident.

The dead and injured belonged to the same family. The family members had gone to Islamabad to receive Awais Khan after coming from Saudi Arabia.