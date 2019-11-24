close
Wed Nov 27, 2019
AFP
November 24, 2019

BD arrests 15 extremist suspects from Chittagong

World

CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh: Bangladesh police arrested 15 suspected members of a banned extremist group from the country´s second-largest city, officials said Saturday.

Chittagong police conducted multiple arrests across the port city, including the regional commander and activists of the outlawed Hizb ut-Tahrir (HT) group, police spokesman Shah Abdur Rouf said.

"The militants were being reorganised in the city," he told AFP, adding police recovered laptops, mobile phones, jihadist books, and cash to be used for "subversive activities". The group was banned in the South Asian nation in 2009 for carrying out "anti-state and anti-democratic" activities.

The London-based HT, which calls for a caliphate for all Muslims, has been operating for decades around the world. It was banned in Bangladesh in 2009 for carrying out "anti-state and anti-democratic" activities.

