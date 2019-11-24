close
Wed Nov 27, 2019
AFP
November 24, 2019

3 cops dead in Colombia attack

World

AFP
November 24, 2019

CALI, Colombia: Three officers were killed and seven other people injured after an attack on a police station in troubled south western Colombia on Friday, a local official told AFP.

"It was an attack on the police station with cylinders placed on a ramp that sadly leaves us three dead and seven wounded at the moment," city secretary Jaime Asprilla said, referencing the use of explosive gas tanks.

Asprilla attributed the violence to armed groups operating in the troubled department of Cauca, and not to ongoing protests against President Ivan Duque. Dissidents of the former FARC guerrilla movement who rejected the 2016 peace agreement, as well as the country´s last rebel NLA and gangs of narcotics traffickers.

