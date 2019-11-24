close
Wed Nov 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
November 24, 2019

French Daesh mother gets 14 years jail

World

AFP
November 24, 2019

PARIS: A French mother who took her three children to Syria to join the Islamic State militant group in 2014 was sentenced to 14 years in jail in Paris on Friday.

Judges convicted Jihane Makhzoumi, 38, of charges including terrorism and child abandonment, highlighting her "informed participation in a criminal enterprise" described as "bloodthirsty".

"Only a significant sentence could be imposed under these circumstances," the judges added.

Makhzoumi left France with her partner Eddy Leroux -- another IS convert believed to have been killed in Syria -- her three young children and a fourth child, the daughter of Leroux. She was arrested at a Paris airport when she returned along with her three children in 2016 -- Leroux´s daughter having apparently been left behind in Syria. The prosecutor had told the court Makhzoumi had a personality of "appalling egocentrism" and had "at no time shown a capacity for empathy".

"This departure to Syria is absolutely not an accident, it is the result of years of radicalisation," said the prosecutor. "The lives of their own children do not matter that much, in comparison to their project."

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World