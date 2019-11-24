close
Wed Nov 27, 2019
AFP
November 24, 2019

US loses military drone over Libya

World

AFP
November 24, 2019

WASHINGTON: US forces have lost an unarmed drone aircraft over Libya, where well-armed rebels are battling for power with a UN-recognized government, the Pentagon announced Friday.

"An unarmed US Africa Command remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) was lost over Tripoli, Libya" on Thursday, the command said in a statement. No reason was given for the loss, and the Africa Command said it was under investigation.

The command conducts drone operations in Libya "to assess the ongoing security situation and monitor violent extremist activity," it said. "These operations are critical to counter terror activity in Libya and are fully coordinated with appropriate government officials." The US drone loss came a day after forces loyal to Libya´s rebel strongman Khalifa Haftar said they shot down an Italian drone in western Libya, flying in a zone under their control.

