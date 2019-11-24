Muslim woman confronts man over anti-Semitic rant

LONDON: A Muslim woman leapt to the defence of a Jewish father and his son who were allegedly being racially abused by a man on the London Tube.

A video showed the woman confronting the angry commuter on a Northern Line train at around noon on Friday.He had blamed Jews for enslaving blacks and said they were responsible for the terror attacks in New York on September 11, 2001, according to a passenger who filmed the incident.

The Muslim woman could be heard telling the man “come on there are children here” after interrupting him while he was reading an offensive Bible passage. During this time the father remained calm and kept talking to his son to distract him. The woman continued to plead with the man to stop talking to the family before he turned his sights on her and told her “do you care about your people? You shouldn’t be wearing trousers then.”Witness Chris Atkins, 43, from north London, filmed the incident and then uploaded the video to Twitter.

The documentary filmmaker said the Muslim woman was brave and added as soon as he stopped recording he switched seats with the boy to protect him from the man.

Atkins told Yahoo.co.uk: “The father was very cool and dealt with it very well, but his poor children were clearly upset.“The rant went on for about ten minutes until the family got off. Several people challenged the man who was shouting, who threatened violence against them.

“He was basically blaming the Jews for enslaving his black ancestors and was telling the children that they would grow up to be slaves.“He also blamed the Jews for 9/11.”