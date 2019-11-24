Senate chief forms panel to protect minorities from forced conversion

ISLAMABAD: In a significant move, Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has formed a 22-member Parliamentary Committee (on how) to Protect Minorities from the forced conversion.

According to a notification by the Senate Secretariat to this effect, which carries November 21 date, the Parliamentary Committee to Protect Minorities from Forced Conversions has been formed after consultations with National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Leader of the House in the Senate Syed Shibli Faraz and Leader of the Opposition in Senate Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq.

Cabinet members have also been given representation in the committee, as Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri, Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan are part of it.

The committee also includes Senators Sikandar Mandhro, Ashok Kumar, Rana Maqbool Ahmad, Nauman Wazir Khattak, Sajjad Hussain Turi, Muhammad Ali Khan Saif and Anwaarul Haq Kakar.

MNAs Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar, Shunila Ruth, Jai Parkash, Lal Chand, Muhammad Aslam Bhootani, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Dr Darshan, Keshoo Mal Kheeal Das, Shagufta Jumani, Ramesh Lal, Naveed Amir Jeeva and Abdul Wasay are also members of the panel.

The committee will decide its terms of reference in its first meeting, the date of which has not been announced so far.