6 people drown as vehicle falls into Dir river

ISLAMABAD: Six persons died when a speeding vehicle fell into a river near Dir Bala on Saturday morning.
Local people rushed to the spot and recovered bodies and later sent them to hospital for postmortem.
Rescue workers and police rushed to the scene to save the persons, but they had died by the time they reached there.
