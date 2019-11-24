Officer’s murder in capital: Woman arrested over suspicion

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Police on Saturday arrested a woman on suspicion of her involvement in the murder of an officer of a sensitive organisation Laraib Hassan late Thursday.

Police secured two-day physical remand of the suspected lady from the court and properly initiated investigation.

Alina, working on an executive post with a private airline, was with the officer when two bike riding armed men opened fire at him causing his death on the spot.

The FIR has already been filed with the Karachi Company Police Station on the complaint of the victim’s brother Mohammad Zohaib without nominating or expressing doubt on anybody.

DIG Operations Waqaruddin Syed has constituted two separate investigation teams headed by SP Investigation Mustafa Tanveer and SP Saddar Muhammad Umer to cover all aspects of the incident.