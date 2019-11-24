Babar moves ECP on foreign funding case

ISLAMABAD: PTI founding member Akbar S. Babar Friday filed an application with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), requesting it to summon record from the Scrutiny Committee, including the record procured from the State Bank of Pakistan, and examine the same to decide the foreign funding case against the ruling PTI.

The application comes on the heels of a key decision taken by the Commission to hold case hearing on a daily basis next week after the Rahber Committee furnished a request with the electoral body on November 20.

The six-page application lists all the delays, adjournments, applications, and writ petitions filed by the PTI to delay scrutiny of its accounts.

The application says the Scrutiny Committee has met on no less than 42 occasions and issued 16 orders directing the PTI to file pertinent documents/record and documenting indicating its failure and non-compliance.

Moreover, the application draws the attention of the Election Commission to its orders dated 16 August 2017 and 11 September 2017, whereby it had already warned the PTI that failure to produce necessary documents by the PTI, the ECP will be constrained to take strong inference that the source of funds of the respondent and its details are prohibited under the law.