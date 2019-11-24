Suspected suicide bomber killed in Bajaur

KHAR: The security forces on Saturday killed a suspected suicide bomber during an action in Shandai Morr near Khar, the headquarters of Bajaur, sources said. The sources said that acting on a tip-off, the security forces carried out the action to prevent the bomber from entering the Khar city.

The bomber was killed in the firing by the security forces. Later, the forces also launched a search operation in the area.