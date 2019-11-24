Vintage cars rally begins at Torkham

LANDIKOTAL: The Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Classic Land Rover jointly arranged the 10th vintage cars rally that kicked off from the Pak-Afghan border at Torkham on Saturday.

Around 60 classic cars from various cities reached the army cantonment in Landikotal where they were provided refreshments. They later drove to Michini checkpost on the hill top near the Afghan border. The participants of the vintage cars rally were briefed at Michini checkpost.

A large number of residents, officials and school children gathered on the roadsides in Landikotal to enjoy the event. They waved to the participants of the car rally and raised the slogans of Pakistan Zindabad.

After a brief stay at Michini checkpost, the car rally formally started from the border checkpost, which would end in Karachi.