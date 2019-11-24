Rabbani tells US Pakistan not one of its states

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman Senate and senior PPP leader Senator Mian Raza Rabbani Saturday termed the statement of the United States on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Pakistan as highly provocative and interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign country.

The President Trump administration asked Pakistan Friday to ask tough questions from China regarding CPEC, provoking Rabbani to emphasise that the US should realise that Pakistan was not one of its states nor was it a client state of imperialism.

“Pakistan is a sovereign country, which has its own economic and national security priorities. People of Pakistan have experienced the US’ so called relationship, be it US aid given with strings attached or Kerry-Lugar or the arrival of the sixth fleet in the dispute with India or using Pakistan as a frontline state against USSR in Afghanistan or bringing Jehadis as freedom fighters and then leaving Pakistan to suffer the consequences of terrorism or the non-payment for using all facilities during the Afghan operation or the stringent conditionalities imposed by IMF. The story goes on,” he noted.

The PPP leader pointed out that China was a long and trusted strategic partner of Pakistan and had supported it during its worst crisis that was why Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto said that it was a relationship, which was higher than Himalayas and deeper than the deepest sea.

Raza Rabbani claimed that Pakistan under the leadership of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto turned the page from aid to trade towards Asia rather than towards the West that, he alleged, had always betrayed the Asian people.

“US silence on the culture of genocide and the use of rape, torture and violation of human rights in Occupied Kashmir shows its inclination and linkage towards its strategic partner India,” he made it clear.

He maintained that by asking Pakistan to follow the imperialist model, the US seeks to economically subjugate Pakistan so that it could play second fiddle to India as the policeman of the region against China.

“US will be advised to respect Pakistan economic, political and territorial sovereignty,” he emphasised.