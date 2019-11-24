Trump accuses impeachment witness of lying

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Friday accused a witness in the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry of lying and offered an explanation for his controversial use of his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Ukraine policy, saying Giuliani’s crime-fighting abilities were needed to deal with a corrupt country.

Trump made his remarks the day after the fifth and final scheduled day of public hearings in the US House of Representatives inquiry, which threatens his presidency even as he seeks re-election in November 2020, a British wire service reported.

The Republican president took issue with testimony on Thursday by David Holmes, a US embassy official in Ukraine. Holmes said under oath that at a Kiev restaurant he overheard a July 26 cellphone conversation in which Trump loudly pressed Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to the European Union, for details on whether Ukraine would carry out politically motivated investigations the president was seeking.

“I guarantee you that never took place,” Trump said. “That was a total phony deal,” he added.

Trump appointed Sondland to the envoy post after the wealthy Oregon hotelier donated $1 million to his inaugural committee. While Sondland in testimony described an easygoing relationship between the two, Trump said on Friday he had spoken with him “a few times,” adding, “I hardly know him, OK?”

In another development, Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton said that Twitter Inc had returned control to him of his personal account. He accused the White House of blocking his access to it after he left his post in September.

In a post on the account, Bolton asked whether the White House had done so “out of fear of what I may say?” A person close to Bolton said there were numerous requests made to the White House on Bolton’s behalf to stop blocking his access before going to the company to regain control. Bolton so far has declined to cooperate in the impeachment inquiry.

Later on Friday, Bolton told reporters at the Union Station in Washington: “We have regained control of the Twitter account. Twitter detached the White House.”

Asked if he was prepared to testify at the impeachment hearings, Bolton said: “I have no comment.”

Trump, a prolific Twitter user, denied that Bolton’s access had been blocked by the White House.

Testimony at the hearings put a spotlight on Trump’s decision to give Giuliani, a private citizen with no formal job in his administration, an outsised role to shape American policy toward Ukraine rather than using the US government’s usual diplomatic and national security channels.

Bolton is among the various US officials described as being alarmed at Giuliani’s actions, including pushing Ukraine to conduct two investigations that could harm Trump’s political adversaries. Former White House Russia expert Fiona Hill recalled how Bolton called Giuliani “a hand grenade who’s going to blow everybody up.”

During the hearings, current and former White House officials and diplomats voiced alarm at Giuliani’s activities.

Trump said Giuliani was the right person for the job.

“He’s like an iconic figure in this country for two reasons. He was the greatest mayor in the history of New York and he was the greatest crime fighter probably in the last 50 years,” Trump said of Giuliani, who previously served as the mayor of the largest US city and as a federal prosecutor.

“He’s also a friend of mine. He’s a great person,” Trump added. “ ... When you’re dealing with a corrupt country - if Rudy Giuliani - he’s got credentials because of his reputation... When Rudy Giuliani goes there and you hear it’s a corrupt country, I mean, it means a lot.”

A focus of the inquiry is a July 25 telephone call in which Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to open two investigations.

One involved Joe Biden, a top contender for the Democratic nomination to face Trump in the 2020 presidential election, and his son Hunter Biden, who had worked for Ukrainian energy company Burisma. Trump has accused Biden of corruption, but has not provided evidence. Biden has denied wrongdoing.

The other investigation involved a debunked conspiracy theory promoted by Trump and his allies that Ukraine meddled in the 2016 US presidential election to hurt his candidacy and boost Democratic rival Hillary Clinton. Trump touted that theory again on Friday.

Testimony in the impeachment inquiry has shown that Trump in May instructed top US officials to work with Giuliani on Ukraine policy. This came after the president removed Marie Yovanovitch as US ambassador to Ukraine at Giuliani’s urging even as the former mayor was pressing officials in Kiev to conduct the two investigations.

Democrats also are looking into whether Trump abused his power by withholding $391 million in security aid to Ukraine as leverage to pressure Kiev into digging up dirt on his political adversaries. The money - approved by the US Congress to help Ukraine combat Russia-backed separatists in the eastern part of the country - was provided to Ukraine in September only after the controversy spilled into public view.

Meanwhile, the US Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a bid by Trump administration to shield FBI agents from a lawsuit by three American Muslim men who said they were placed on the government’s “no-fly list” for refusing to become informants.

The justices will take up the administration’s appeal of a lower court ruling allowing the men, all US citizens or permanent residents who were born abroad, to sue under a 1993 federal law called the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

The law was aimed at ensuring that the government had compelling reasons to substantially burden any person’s exercise of religion. At issue is a part of the law that provides for “appropriate relief against a government,” without defining what type of relief may be appropriate.

The Manhattan-based 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in 2018 ruled that New York City residents Muhammad Tanvir and Jameel Algibhah and Connecticut resident Naveed Shinwari could pursue their lawsuit. They are seeking monetary damages, saying they were put on the no-fly list despite no evidence showing they threatened airline or passenger safety.

The men, whose separate encounters with the FBI spanned from 2007 to 2012, said they refused to spy on Muslim communities as requested by the FBI at least in part because of their religious beliefs.

Their inclusion on the no-fly list meant they could not visit family in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Yemen, sometimes for years. They said they were stigmatised by other community members and lost employment.

Tanvir, for instance, said he had to quit a job as a long-haul trucker requiring him to fly home after completing a route. Algibhah said he could not take a job in Florida because of his travel restrictions.

The government has told the men there is “no reason” why any of the three cannot take flights, indicating that they do not remain on the no-fly list.

A trial judge had thrown out the claims, but the appeals court revived the case, ruling that the law allows individual federal officers to be sued for damages.

In its appeal to the Supreme Court, the Justice Department said that the 2nd Circuit ruling, if allowed to stand, would clear the way for a slew of lawsuits against countless federal employees including national security officials, criminal investigators and correctional officers, which could deter them from performing their duties.