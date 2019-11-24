Foreign funding case: CEC sets no 15-day deadline

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Saturday denied having given 15 days for completion of hearing in the foreign funding case.

The Election Commission Spokesperson Altaf Khan clarified that the hearing of the PTI foreign funding case would be held on a daily basis. However, he said a report attributing the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) to having directed completion of hearing within 15 days was baseless and inaccurate.

The spokesperson urged the media to desist from running such negative news.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday claimed that the opposition and their supporters would face defeat in the foreign funding case too.

In a tweet, she said, “Those doing business in foreign accounts and getting medical treatment also from abroad and their supporters will face defeat in the foreign funding case too”.

She said the opposition had become a living example of political hypocrisy adding those, who had already leveled allegations regarding Form 45 and RTS had now given themselves a new disguise and were hurling threats at the Election Commission of Pakistan.