close
Wed Nov 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2019

Nimrita case: Nadra says fingerprints unrecognisable

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2019

LARKANA: The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra), has issued the fingerprints verification report of Nimrita Chandani murder case, saying the prints were unrecognisable.

The Nadra’s verification report was submitted to Judicial Inquiry Officer and District and Sessions Judge Iqbal Hussain Maitlo. The report said no evidence was found due to poor quality of fingerprints. It said police’s evidence collection mechanism was substandard so the Nadra’s database could not be able to match the fingerprints.

Nimrita Chandani, a final year BDS student of Bibi Aseefa Dental College Larkana, allegedly committed suicide at her hostel room. The evidence was compromised due to unnecessary rush at the suicidal spot, while the university administration could not protect the murder scene. It is to mention that the police had sent the fingerprints after a month to Nadra for verification.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan