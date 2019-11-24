close
Wed Nov 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2019

House gutted, valuables reduced to ashes in Mansehra

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2019

MANSEHRA: A house was gutted and valuables worth more than Rs2 million reduced to ashes as a heavy fire erupted due to short-circuiting on Friday night.

Locals rushed to the scene and pulled inmates out of the burning house and sprinkled it with water and sands. Mohammad Rafaqat told Garhi Habibullah police that the inmates were asleep when the fire broke out and engulfed the entire building.

"Gold ornaments and other valuables worth over Rs2 million were burnt down but thank God, all the family members remained safe," said Rafaqat. He said that four rooms where household goods were lying were destroyed in the fire.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan