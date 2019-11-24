close
Wed Nov 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2019

Protection of farmers’ rights top priority

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2019

LAHORE: Minister for Agriculture Punjab Malik Nauman Ahmed Langriyal has said that the agriculture sector was ignored in the past but now the protection of rights of farmers is at the top of the current government's priorities.

Presiding over a meeting organised for farmer organisations in the Agriculture House, he said during 2018-19, 6 millions of tonnes of potatoes were exported, which was 100.000 tonnes more than the last year.

The government is taking measures to finalize the rate of sugarcane from Rs 180 to 190 per monds during this year. Under the Prime Minister's Agricultural Emergency Program, 432,500 sacks of certified seeds of approved varieties of wheat are being subsidized to farmers.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan