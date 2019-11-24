Protection of farmers’ rights top priority

LAHORE: Minister for Agriculture Punjab Malik Nauman Ahmed Langriyal has said that the agriculture sector was ignored in the past but now the protection of rights of farmers is at the top of the current government's priorities.

Presiding over a meeting organised for farmer organisations in the Agriculture House, he said during 2018-19, 6 millions of tonnes of potatoes were exported, which was 100.000 tonnes more than the last year.

The government is taking measures to finalize the rate of sugarcane from Rs 180 to 190 per monds during this year. Under the Prime Minister's Agricultural Emergency Program, 432,500 sacks of certified seeds of approved varieties of wheat are being subsidized to farmers.