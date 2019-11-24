‘Pak handmade furniture has great potential to capture world market’

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Saturday said that with excellent modern designing Pakistani handmade furniture products had great potential to capture the world market.

He was speaking during his visit to various stalls on the second day of the three-day mega 11th Interiors Pakistan exhibition held at Expo Centre, organised by Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC). PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq accompanied the Punjab governor on the occasion.

Chaudhry Sarwar said Pakistan was moving forward in a better position to attract investment and it was highly laudable that PFC was using full force to create opportunities for foreign investment in the country by developing business-to-business contacts with foreign furniture producers.

He said the government would fully support the furniture industry to exploit its potential for boosting the production and maximising export worldwide.

The government will direct the authorities concerned to provide more visible support to the furniture business in terms of simple and easily obtainable grants, he announced.