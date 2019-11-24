US lawmaker expresses concern over IOK situation

CALIFORNIA: Congressman Brad Sherman, the Chairman of the US House Subcommittee on Asia, on Saturday expressed his concerns over human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

According to details, the US lawmaker Brad Sherman expressed concerns over the worsening situation in the occupied valley after abrogation of special status of the held territory.

Why haven’t US diplomats been allowed to visit the occupied valley since August 5, Brad Sherman inquired from the acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian affairs Alice Wells.

India allowed Europeans to visit the occupied valley but did not allow any US diplomat, he said adding that the United States have asked for permission a number of times to send its ambassador to occupied Kashmir.

Brad Sherman stressed Why India has been forbidding US ambassadors from entering the occupied valley. Congressman Brad Sherman said the entire world is focused today on what is happening in Kashmir. Brad Sherman also sought details from Atlantic Intelligence officials and the Foreign Office regarding the occupied territory.

On Friday, a resolution was tabled in the US House of Representatives on the aggression of Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

US lawmaker Rashida Talib presented the resolution in the US House of Representatives to highlight the brutality of Indian forces in occupied Kashmir. In this regard Rashida Talib said that many people are silent on the situation in occupied Kashmir. I am grateful to my team for raising the voice for the protection of human rights in Kashmir. The resolution condemned the ongoing human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and urged the United States to play a role in peacekeeping and security in Kashmir.-