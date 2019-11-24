Huge reserves of oil, gas found in Sindh

KARACHI: New reserves of oil and gas were found in Sindh during the drilling explorations of Shale gas and Tight oil deposits, officials said. They claimed to have found 95 trillion cubic feet (TCF) Shale gas and 14 billion stock tank barrel (BSTB) Tight oil reserves that are enough to meet country’s requirement for the next 90 years. The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) would start exploration from the next month. The officials said the extraction of Shale gas and Tight oil could only be possible with latest technology, while 14 billion barrels (BSTB) are being expected to be extracted.