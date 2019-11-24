Political face-off leading to ECP shop closure

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will shut down, and the key constitutional forum will fail to perform its multiple functions, enumerated in the Constitution and Elections Act, after it will become nonfunctional simply due to key vacancies.

The only reason behind the non-filling of the posts is the perennial political confrontation, which is intensifying day by day. To avert the ECP’s dysfunctionality, the new chief election commissioner (CEC) and its two members or at least one of them have to be appointed before Dec 6; otherwise, the ECP will be rendered redundant. To keep the ECP constitutionally and legally operational, a minimum of three of the total of five foremost functionaries – the CEC and four ECP members-- have to be in place all the time. If this figure comes down, the ECP’s functions come to an end.

After the ECP becomes inoperative, it will be put out of action to continue hearing the foreign funding case, filed five years ago against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which has of late assumed a lot of importance with the opposition parties agitating to wrap it up without loss of further time. There are several functions that the ECP performs, and in case it is rendered ineffective, it will be incapacitated to do any of its duties.

Under Article 219 of the Constitution, the ECP is charged with preparing electoral rolls for election to the national and provincial assemblies, and revising such lists annually; organising and conducting election to the Senate or to fill casual vacancies in federal and provincial legislatures; appointing election tribunals; the holding of general elections to the national and provincial assemblies and the local governments and such other functions as may be specified by an Act of Parliament. According to Article 218, it shall be the duty of the ECP to organise and conduct the election and to make such arrangements as are necessary to ensure that the poll is conducted honestly, justly, fairly and in accordance with law, and that corrupt practices are guarded against.

The incumbent CEC Justice (retd) Sardar Muhammad Raza retires on Dec 6, which will leave the ECP with only two members. The posts of the rest of the two members from Sindh and Balochistan are already vacant for nearly one year with the two main constitutional consultees – Prime Minister Imran Khan and leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif – having failed to reach consensus on the nominations. While they are at odds over these selections, the post of the CEC is also falling vacant after two weeks.

Neither side is in a mood to realise the urgency and gravity of the ECP becoming nonfunctional. However, the outgoing CEC has, in a letter to the parliamentary affairs secretary, noted that his constitutional term would expire on December 6 urging the government to take steps to appoint his replacement. If steps are not taken, the ECP would become inactive on December 7, he said and warned that in the absence of the CEC and two ECP members, the electoral forum would be unable to take any decision. The ECP won’t be able to conduct by-elections or local polls, he pointed out.

After the two ECP members retired nearly a year ago, an intense controversy erupted between the prime minister and the opposition leader with the latter insisting that a meeting should take place between the two to discuss the filling up of the vacancies and the former refusing to have any session with him on any issue. After a lot of reluctance, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi wrote a letter to the opposition leader suggesting the required names. But the communication was quickly rejected by Shahbaz Sharif, who responded through his director challenging its legitimacy and validity. Qureshi’s letter was signed by an additional secretary of the foreign ministry, which irked the addressee.

After this rebuff, the principal secretary to the prime minister wrote a letter to the opposition leader, proposing names different from those cited in Qureshi’s communication. It was also responded by Shahbaz Sharif through his director, turning it down on the ground that the officer has no authority to do so, and only the premier has the requisite power. Later, the two sides forwarded their respective recommendations to the parliamentary committee which has equal representation of the ruling alliance and opposition parties. The body failed to reach agreement. The deadlock thus occurred. The Constitution is silent on how to break this kind of stalemate.

However, instead of doing meaningful consultations by the prime minister with the opposition leader to do away with the impasse, President Arif Alvi notified two nominees, proposed by Imran Khan. The appointments were challenged in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), which struck them down. It directed the Senate Chairman and National Assembly Speaker to contact the two consultees and evolve a consensus not only on two ECP members but also on the next CEC and informed it by Dec 5.

The IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, while declaring the appointment unconstitutional, ordered: “Resolve this matter before December 7 and tell the court”. A week back, the chairman and speaker wrote a letter to the prime minister and opposition leader. No further progress is in the public domain with the matter being stuck up as before. “Under the Elections Act, 2017, the ECP must have at least three members, the CEC being also a member, all the time, otherwise, the electoral body will become totally imperfect and non-operational,” a senior ECP official told The News.

“The ECP would be hit by a grave, unheard of crisis after Dec 6 when the incumbent CEC retires on completing his term of office, if his replacement is not brought in and the two posts of the ECP members from Sindh and Balochistan, which are lying vacant for about a year, were not filled up.” The official referred to Section 3 of the Elections Act and said that the ECP would be unable to take any decision if these nominations were not made by December 7. The section further says in the performance of its functions, and duties and exercise of its powers, the ECP shall regulate its own procedure. It may exercise its powers and perform its functions even if the office of any ECP member is vacant or any of them is, for any reason, unable to attend its proceedings, and the decision of the majority of the members shall have the effect of its decision.

For both the ruling alliance as well as opposition parties, the selection of new CEC is equally critical as he will supervise the 2023 general elections. Neither side is empowered under the Constitution to impose its choice on the other as the appointment has to be made through consensus or by following the specified, mandatory trajectory through the parliamentary committee. The constitutional procedure, which has been unsuccessfully applied to selection of the ECP members, will also be followed for the appointment of the CEC. The maximum time period, 45 days, will be required to pick up the new CEC after the retirement of the present office holder as is the case with the choice of ECP members.