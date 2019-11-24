Current account deficit has gone: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday heaped praise on the economic team, claiming that due to the policies of the government, the value of the rupee had increased.

The prime minister said that in the past four months, the current account deficit was eliminated and for the first time in more than two years, the current account has recorded a surplus. This is not the first time that the prime minister has claimed that the economy is out of the woods. A couple of days ago, he had said that Pakistan's economy had stabilised and as a result, the government was focused on job creation.

The prime minister had said the rupee’s value has increased against the dollar in the last three months and the country’s exports were also on the rise. He had also congratulated his team on the stabilisation of the rupee. The prime minister further said the economy had stabilised and the country would now show progress. "The most positive outcome is that the IMF, World Bank and ADB had said that Pakistan is on the right track," he had said.