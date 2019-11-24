Minor boy killed during crossfire

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: A minor boy was killed during crossfire between two rival groups at Chak 275/JB Thikriwala on Saturday.
Reportedly, the members of Akram Billa and Ahsan groups opened fire at each other. In the meantime, bullets hit Amir Ali. As a result, he was killed on the spot. Thikriwala police have registered a case.
In another incident, Muhammad Fazal Din was crushed to death by a speeding vehicle when he was crossing a road. The police have registered a case against the vehicle driver.
CLUBBED TO DEATH: A youth was clubbed to death at Mohallah Riazabad on Saturday.
