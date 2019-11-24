Brother-in-law killed Gulberg girl

LAHORE: The Investigation Wing of the Lahore police on Saturday resolved the mystery behind the killing of Hira Riaz by arresting her brother-in-law who confessed the crime before the Gulberg Police.

Ehsan was arrested with another relative after the police recovered data from Hira’s phone that led them to the culprits. Police sources said Ehsan killed Hira over a personal dispute as the former had asked the latter to elope with him so that the two could marry. He immediately went to Gujranwala after murdering the girl and then returned to offer condolences when the family gathered in Lahore.

Earlier, a few text messages found in the victim’s phone pointed out that Ehsan had immoral feelings for his teenage sister-in-law. The police are awaiting scientific analysis of the mobile phones of the detainees and the deceased girl.

The incident happened in Gulberg when the deceased went to answer the doorbell. She was dragged out of her house and taken to a nearby park where she was shot six times. Eyewitnesses to the murder had informed that unknown men on motorbikes had opened fire on the girl, before fleeing towards Liberty Market despite facing resistance from bystanders. According to her autopsy report, the bullet that struck her in the head was the cause of her death.