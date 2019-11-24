Shopkeepers fined Rs11.6m

GUJRANWALA: The price control magistrates have imposed Rs 11.6 million fine on 4,115 shopkeepers on the charge of hoarding and profiteering in Gujranwala division. On the directions of Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed, the price control magistrates arrested 608 shopkeepers for violation of government price lists. The price control magistrates imposed Rs 2.3 million fine on 779 shopkeepers in Gujranwala district besides arresting 121 shopkeepers.

The magistrates imposed fine on 1,246 profiteers in Sialkot district and arrested 326 shopkeepers in Sialkot district.