Nimrita case: Nadra says fingerprints unrecognisable

LARKANA: The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra), has issued the fingerprints verification report of Nimrita Chandani murder case, saying the prints were unrecognisable. The Nadra’s verification report was submitted to Judicial Inquiry Officer and District and Sessions Judge Iqbal Hussain Maitlo. The report said no evidence was found due to poor quality of fingerprints. It said police’s evidence collection mechanism was substandard so the Nadra’s database could not be able to match the fingerprints. Nimrita Chandani, a final year BDS student of Bibi Aseefa Dental College Larkana, allegedly committed suicide at her hostel room. The evidence was compromised due to unnecessary rush at the suicidal spot, while the university administration could not protect the murder scene. It is to mention that the police had sent the fingerprints after a month to Nadra for verification.