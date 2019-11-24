Khursheed's judicial remand extended

By Our correspondent

SUKKUR: The senior PPP leader Khursheed Ahmed Shah was once again taken to jail on Friday after the Accountability Court Sukkur extended his judicial remand by another 14 days. Khursheed will now be produced before the court on December 7. Shah is being investigated by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for allegedly amassing assets beyond known means. During the hearing, NAB counsel asked the court to extend Shah's judicial remand by 15 days. Shah's lawyer complained to the court that his client's mobile phone had been taken away and asked it be returned. The NAB's counsel responded that the phone was sent for a forensic examination and will be returned once it was examined. The MNA was brought to the court in an ambulance from the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, Sukkur, where he is undergoing treatment. His hospital room at the NICVD has been declared a sub-jail. Strict security measures were put in place ahead of Shah's arrival. The PPP workers and leaders including Nafisa Shah and Owais Qadir were also present in the court.