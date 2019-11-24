close
Wed Nov 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
November 24, 2019

Khursheed's judicial remand extended

Top Story

 
November 24, 2019

By Our correspondent

SUKKUR: The senior PPP leader Khursheed Ahmed Shah was once again taken to jail on Friday after the Accountability Court Sukkur extended his judicial remand by another 14 days. Khursheed will now be produced before the court on December 7. Shah is being investigated by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for allegedly amassing assets beyond known means. During the hearing, NAB counsel asked the court to extend Shah's judicial remand by 15 days. Shah's lawyer complained to the court that his client's mobile phone had been taken away and asked it be returned. The NAB's counsel responded that the phone was sent for a forensic examination and will be returned once it was examined. The MNA was brought to the court in an ambulance from the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, Sukkur, where he is undergoing treatment. His hospital room at the NICVD has been declared a sub-jail. Strict security measures were put in place ahead of Shah's arrival. The PPP workers and leaders including Nafisa Shah and Owais Qadir were also present in the court.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story