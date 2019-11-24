Already told PM would never resign: Pervaiz

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Saturday said government and allied parties are on same page and he had already told that neither Prime Minister Imran Khan would resign nor the assemblies would be dissolved.

In a statement, Pervaiz Elahi said that during the negotiations with the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman it was never discussed that Imran Khan would resign. He said it was not guaranteed that after the talks opposition will start praising the government.

“We should learn to forgive people,” the PML-Q leader further said, adding, “We are putting our efforts under the leadership of Imran Khan to steer the country out of crisis.” Maulana Fazlur Rehman has decided to convene an all parties conference (APC) on November 26 in Islamabad to formulate the opposition strategy. The Rahbar Committee of the opposition had suggested convening of the all parties conference. In this regard, Maulana Fazlur Rehman made a telephonic contact with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday. During the telephonic conversation, Fazlur Rehman and Bilawal agreed to make Rahbar Committee more active. Political situation of the country also came under discussion during the telephonic conversation. The meeting between Bilawal and Fazlur Rehman is also expected soon, most probably in the coming week.