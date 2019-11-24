ECP to become inactive on Dec 7

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Raza will retire on December 6, sources told Geo News on Friday. According to sources, the Chief Election Commission wrote a letter to the secretary Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs to inform him that his constitutional term would expire on December 6.

The sources claimed that in the letter, he urged the government to take steps to appoint a new chief election commissioner. "If steps are not taken to appoint a new CEC, the ECP would become inactive on December 7," stated his letter. In the letter, he said two ECP members from Sindh and Balochistan had already retired. He warned in the absence of the CEC and two members of the commission, the ECP would be unable to take any decision. "The ECP won't be able to conduct by-elections or local bodies’ elections," he stated in the letter. The sources said that a deadlock existed between the government and the opposition over the appointment of ECP members from Sindh and Balochistan.