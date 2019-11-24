Current account deficit has gone: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday heaped praise on the economic team, claiming that due to the policies of the government, the value of the rupee had increased.

According to details, the prime minister said that in the past four months, the current account deficit had eliminated and for the first time in more than two years, the current account had recorded a surplus.

This is not the first time that the prime minister has claimed that the economy was out of the woods in Pakistan.

A couple of days ago, he said that Pakistan's economy had now stabilised and as a result, the government was focused on job creation.

The prime minister had said that the rupee’s value has increased against the dollar in the last three months and the country’s exports were also on the rise. He had also congratulated his team on the stabilisation of the rupee.

The prime minister had further said that the economy had stabilised and the country would now progress. "The most positive outcome is that the IMF, World Bank and ADB themselves said that Pakistan is on the right direction," he had said.