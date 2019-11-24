That memorable triumph

Today, Pakistan are 17th in the FIH rankings. The country’s hockey team won’t be competing at the 2020 Olympics; this is the second successive failure to qualify for the world’s biggest games. Besides, Pakistan finished 12th at the 2018 World Cup.

Things weren’t like this in the past. There was a time when Pakistan ran roughshod over their rivals and used to win major international titles almost at will.

Pakistan last global title came exactly 25 years ago when they lifted the 1994 World Cup for the record fourth time. Since then, the Green-shirts have not even reached the podium at the World Cup/Olympics.

Let us recall that last glory of 1994. Since clinching gold at the 1984 Olympics, Pakistan had not won a global title. At the 4th Asia Cup in 1993, Pakistan — winners of all the three previous editions — went down 0-4 to South Korea in the semi-final.

PHF President Farooq Umer took stock of the situation. He had already taken a revolutionary step by hiring a foreign coach for the national team, the fabled Dutchman Hans Jorritsma who had guided his home nation to the World Cup victory in 1990. A foreign physiotherapist was also hired and video analyses used in full earnest.

All this paid off as Pakistan won the 1994 Champions Trophy in Lahore, after 14 years.

Next, Pakistan performed satisfactorily in two high-profile tournaments in Holland and Malaysia. However, in the Asian Games, Pakistan failed to reach the final — for the first time ever.

Rasheed Jr was reappointed as the manager in place of Zakauddin. Some sensible changes were made. Full-back Rana Mujahid and great left-winger Waseem Feroze were recalled.

In the Sydney World Cup’s opening tie on November 23, 1994, Pakistan defeated Argentina 3-0. Tragic news arrived before the second match against Spain. Ace forward Tahir Zaman’s father had expired in Pakistan. Tahir decided to stay on. Pakistan’s problems were compounded by a mysterious stomach rash illness to right-out Asif Bajwa.

Against Spain, Kamran put Pakistan ahead before Spain restored parity. With Tahir sidelined with a yellow card, a draw seemed likely. With just 10 minutes left, Shahbaz Ahmed exploded into action. His brilliant approach play set up two excellent scoring opportunities within one minute. Kamran and Waseem made no mistakes and pushed Pakistan to a 3-1 victory.

Next up for Pakistan were the hosts Australia. A packed Homebush stadium saw the home team calling the early shots but the Green-shirts soon gained rhythm and a classic battle ensued. In the 22nd minute, Tahir Zaman put Pakistan ahead via a penalty stroke.

Early in the second half, perhaps the most captivating few seconds of the entire fortnight were witnessed. Captain Shahbaz, “the electric heels”, took off from his own half, leaving the bewildered Aussie defence trailing in his wake. Reaching the Australian circle, he set up the goal for Kamran for an easy tap in.

Shahbaz’s darting run had made the crowd stand up, overawed by the maestro’s speed and artistry. But the magnificent piece of skill resulted in Shahbaz pulling up his hamstring and he limped out from the scene of his triumph like a lord. Seeing their tormenter leave the arena perhaps gave the shell-shocked Kookaburras some relief. They soon reduced the margin via a penalty stroke but the equaliser eluded them.

For the tie against England, Pakistan were not only without Shahbaz but also missed Tahir (two yellow cards). With Bajwa still on bed, Pakistan didn’t even have five forwards. Half-backs Irfan Mahmood and Junaid took turns with full-back Mujahid to fill the fifth forward slot. It was, therefore, no surprise that Pakistan went down 0-2.

In the last pool game, against the World Cup debutants Belarus, Pakistan needed a draw to make the last four and a win to head the pool. Two field goals by the prolific centre-forward Kamran saw Pakistan through.

In the semi-final, they came across Germany. Pakistan started on a determined note and in the 18th minute, Kamran found the net on a Tahir Zaman pass. Just four minutes later, the Germans drew level through a penalty-corner.

The second half was also evenly-fought with both the sides squandering chances. It entered into penalty shoot-out. The tie-breaker turned out to be more or less an action replay of the Champions Trophy final the same year in Lahore. Only one man from the either side misfired then and ironically it was again Germany’s captain Blunk.

For the first time, the two finalists from the previous edition figured in the World Cup final. In 1990, it was Floris Jan Bovlander’s prowess on the penalty-corners that broke the hearts of 70,000 fans at Lahore. This time around, the Dutch had another weapon. Taco van den Honert had been deadlier, scoring 11 goals to Bovelander’s five till then. Another alarming factor was the Pakistan sick-bed. Six players were carrying an ailment of some sort. Their Dutch physio did wonders, making all the players fit for the final.

To counter the Dutch penalty-corner force, Jorritsma went minutely through the videotapes. To hoodwink the opponents, the Dutch employed two pairs on penalty-corners making it difficult for the opponents to judge to whom the ball would go: to Van Honert to be flicked or to Bovelander to be hit. Jorritsma concluded that when Bovelander had to make the strike he would stand about one metre behind the circle to gain momentum before unleashing. When it was van Honert’s turn, Bovelander just stood on the edge of the circle. Now Pakistanis knew who of the two to rush on.

The holders forced three penalty-corners in quick succession. On the third in the 17th minute, it seemed history was set to repeat itself after four years. Bovelander’s fierce carpet shot penetrated Pakistan’s defensive wall. It appeared deja vu. But the men in green quickly regrouped. Within four minutes, it was level again with Kamran scoring a classic striker’s goal (his eighth of the tournament).

Early in the second half, Dutch skipper Delissen claimed a goal from a long corner and the Dutch started celebrating. Pakistan’s persistent protest made Australian umpire Prior consult the other umpire, highly respected Spaniard Deo, who pointed that no Dutch stick had touched the ball in the circle. Prior reversed his decision — the correction was supported by the lack of any Dutch protest.

Pakistan’s attacking play gained more momentum with some slick moves. At times it seemed there were only Pakistanis on the pitch. They missed at least four golden chances. Shahbaz Junior had an amazing dribbling run, zigzagging past no less than five opponents only to see his attempt blocked by the goalkeeper.

The World Cup final entered into penalty shoot-out. Bovelander, the set-piece master, threw wide the second one. Next everyone scored. When Shafqat came forward to take the last shot for Pakistan, he had the opportunity to fetch the World Cup. To the horror of tens of millions of Pakistanis, his feeble push went straight to Jansen. Now young Delmee had to get past Mansoor to equalise. Mansoor dived to his right to save; the World Cup came to Pakistan for the fourth time.

One man in the stadium rejoiced as much as he had in 1990. Jorritsma had guided his native Holland to the World Cup victory four years back; this time he was with the Pakistan team.

Skipper Shahbaz Ahmed was everyone’s choice for the Player of Tournament.

Goalkeepers: Mansoor Ahmed, Ahmed Alam Fullbacks: Rana Mujahid, Naveed Alam, Danish Kaleem

Halfbacks: Usman Sheikh, Malik Shafqat, Khawaja Junaid, Irfan Mahmood

Forwards: Asif Bajwa, Tahir Zaman, Kamran Ashraf, Shahbaz Ahmad, Waseem Feroze, Rahim Khan, Shahbaz Jr

Tailpiece: Since that epic triumph, Pakistan hockey has gone through a continuous downslide. Ironically, quite a few members of the 1994 victorious side have held very influential positions in the PHF over last 10 years during which Pakistan hockey has gone through its steepest decline. Three occupied the all-important secretary general post including the incumbent; in fact this is Asif Bajwa’s second stint. Khawaja Junaid is presently the head coach under whose tutelage Pakistan recently failed to qualify for the 2020 Olympics.

