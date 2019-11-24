Argentine Republic Polo Cup main final today

LAHORE: The main final of the Argentine Republic Polo Cup 2019 sponsored by Gerry’s will contested between Guard Group/Dascon Construction Company and Adamjee Insurance today (Sunday) here at the Lahore Polo Club ground at 3:00 pm.

Charge d’Affaires of Argentine Embassy Facundo Meli will grace the finals as chief guest while Vice President Visa Business Adeel Ahmed will be guest of honour. Lahore Polo Club President Malik Atif Yar Tiwana said that the final is expected to be highly challenging and exciting one as both the finalists displayed quality polo skills and techniques to outplay all their opponents and made way to the main final. “Hopefully, a great number of polo enthusiasts will be present to witness the high-quality polo on offer during the final.”

One of the finalists Guard Group/DCC team consists of Shahnawaz Ayaz Durrani, Taimur Ali Malik, Lt Col Omer Minhas and Saqib Khan Khakwani while other finalist team, Adamjee Insurance, comprises Rafay Sheikh, Kashif Jamal, Shah Shamyl Alam and Shah Qublai Alam.

Meanwhile, Master Paints will take on Barry’s in the main final of the Annual Cancer Care Hospital Charity Polo Cup 2019 here at the Lahore Polo & Country Club (LP&CC) at 3:00 pm.

LP&CC President Col (R) Shoaib Aftab said that Khawaja Ejaz Ahmed Sikka, Chairman Bright Paints, will grace the final as chief guest while MD Brighto Paints Khawaja Khurram S Sikka, Director M Shafi Tanneries M Haleem Sheikh and Director Marketing GFC Fans Nabeel Ilyas will be guests of honour.

The LPC Chief said that this six-goal tournament is being organized by the LP&CC to create awareness among the masses and a large number of polo lovers are expected to witness high-charged and action-packed polo final.

Master Paints team includes Farooq Amin Sufi, Adnan Jalil Azam, Bilal Haye and Marino Raigal while other finalist team has Jameel-ur-Rehman Barry, Agha Musa, Ahmed Zubair Butt and Eresto Erotoz.