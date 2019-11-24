Walker suffers concussion

LOS ANGELES: Boston guard Kemba Walker was diagnosed with a likely concussion after being stretchered off the court during the second quarter of the Celtics’ 106-102 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Friday.

Walker had his head down and collided head first into the stomach of teammate Semi Ojeleye with just over three minutes remaining in the first half. Walker lay motionless for a few minutes and paramedics put a neck brace on him before he was eventually removed from the floor.