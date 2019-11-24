Lahore Gym win by 36 runs

LAHORE: Abdul Hameed Memorial Cup rolled into action here on Saturday. Lahore Gymkhana beat Lahore Club by 36 runs in the inaugural match played here at Bagh-e-Jinnah ground.

Lahore Gymkhana made 262 for 4 in 35 overs. Main scorers were Haider Raja 88, Waqas 75, Shahzail 20, Asim Bucha 48 not out. Abu Zar had 2/24.

In reply, Lahore Cricket Club could make 226 for all in 33.5 overs. M Jamil 42, Shahzad 38, Allah Ditta 35, Shahbaz 24. Khurram Niazi 2/26. The tournament was inaugurated by former Test cricketer Abdul Razzaq and PCB official Saqib Irfan in the presence of the organizing committee of which is Chairman Shafqat Ali V.Chairman Zulfqar Ali and Abdul Qadoos Khan, Secretary Tournament Naved Akram, M Kaleem Director Tournament.

Match officials were Jawaid Ashraf, Sagheer Ahmed and Kashif Latif (reserve umpire), Zahoor Alam scorer Manzoor Ali Arif, Media Coordinator and commentators Tariq Amin, Waqar Ahmed and and M Shahid. Later Haider was declared the man of the match.