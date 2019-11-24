close
Wed Nov 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2019

Arif ‘re-elected’ unopposed as POA chief

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2019

LAHORE: The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) officials by bringing forward its elections by around three months got elected unopposed on various seats.

The balloting for POA elections will be held on November 26 but no officials came forward to file nomination on any seat giving Lt-Gen Arif Hasan – led POA unhindered and unopposed path to yet another term of four years. The unopposed win as President got Gen Arif’s fifth tenure on trot.

According to the final list of nominations for the elections of POA scheduled on November 26, the winning candidates unopposed are President Lt Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan, Senior Vice President Syed Aqil Shah, Vice President Khalid Saleem, M Zaheer Akhtar, Chaudhry M Yaqoob, Syed M Abid Qadri Gillani, Shaukat Javed.

Lady Vice President Begum Ishrat Ashraf, Fatima LakhaniSecretary General Khalid Mahmood, Treasurer M Shafiq Deputy Secretary general M Jahangir

Associate secretary general Zulfiqar Ali Butt, Hafiz Imran Butt, Rizwan Ul Haq Razi, Ahmed Ali, Sohail Ahmed Khan, Ahmer Mallick

Lady associate secretary general Veena Salman Masud Representative of Olympic sports federations Majid Waseem, Javaid Shamshad Lodhi, Wajid Ali Chaudhri, Amna Tanwir, lt. Col. Raja Wasim Ahmed (R), Asif Azeem, Lady executive member Ndleeb Sandhu, Sana Ali, Zainab Shaukat, Sumera Sattar, Shamim Akhtar, Shahida Khanam.

