Islamia Varsity Inter-Faculty C’ship ends

BAHAWALPUR: The Islamia University Bahawalpur Inter-Faculty Sports Championship concluded at Sports Ground on Friday.

Engr Prof-Dr Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor of IUB was the chief guest of the prize distribution ceremony.

In his address Engr Prof-Dr Athar Mahboob said that sports activities and participation of both girls and boys will be highly encouraged. Athletics and marathon events will also be included in the sports activities. Sports complex and play grounds are fully functional and sports activities will be organized on regular basis.

Officiating Director sports Prof-Dr Aftab Hussain Gillani on this occasion said that a friendly cricket match will be organized between faculty and administration to promote sports culture further in university. In the end, Vice-Chancellor gave away general winning trophy to Faculty of Education while Faculty of Science got runners-up trophy.