Watling’s ton headlines NZ’s stunning comeback

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: BJ Watling compiled a gutsy unbeaten 119 to script a stunning turnaround as New Zealand edged ahead on Day 3 of the opening Test against England in Bay Oval. The home side ended the day at 394/6, in front by 41.

In complete contrast to how the day ended, New Zealand began the day finding themselves in some trouble at 144 for 4. However, Henry Nicholls and Watling stonewalled England’s plans and shared a vital stand of 70 for the fifth wicket. Nicholls had a narrow escape when he was adjudged LBW off Jack Leach. The southpaw decided to take the review and the Hawkeye showed the impact was outside the line of off-stump and the decision was reversed. In an attempt to break the stand, Root rotated the bowler and eventually, brought himself into the attack. He could have got the prized scalp of Watling but Ben Stokes put down a relatively simple chance by his standards at slip, and that dropped chance proved to be very costly in the end. Root, though, had the consolation of dismissing Nicholls in the same over LBW.

Once Nicholls was dismissed, Colin de Grandhomme joined forces with Watling to share a game-changing 119-run stand. De Grandhomme blended caution with aggression - driving Sam Curran and Stuart Broad to the boundary hoardings. He also cracked a top-edged pull of Jofra Archer that went all the way. Archer, on his part, upped his pace and consistently bowled in excess of 90mph in that spell, but it wasn’t going to be his day, especially in relation to three reviews that went against him. Alongside troubling de Grandhomme with the short one, he also nailed the yorker to Watling, but the duo negated his threat and took the hosts to Tea.

Right after the Tea break, Dominic Sibley took a screamer at gully to send de Grandhomme back to the hut and give England a lift. However, England’s joy was short-lived as Santner joined hands with Watling to share one more game-turning unbeaten fifty plus stand. During the course of the stand, Watling also reached a well-deserved ton. The hallmark of his innings has been his impeccable judgement in the corridor of uncertainty.

Brief scores: England 353 (Ben Stokes 91, Joe Denly 74; Tim Southee 4-88, Colin de Grandhomme 2-41) trail New Zealand 394/6 (BJ Watling 119*, Colin de Grandhomme 79; Sam Curran 2-74) by 41 runs.