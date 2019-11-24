India on brink of big win in day-night Test

KOLKATA: A sparkling century by Virat Kohli and Ishant Sharma’s four wickets put India on the cusp of a big win over Bangladesh on just the second day of their maiden day-night Test on Saturday.

Tourists Bangladesh were 152 for six at stumps in their second innings, still needing 89 runs to avoid an innings defeat in the Kolkata pink ball Test. Kohli made 136 as India, who lead the two-match series 1-0, declared their innings on 347 for nine and then Ishant rattled the Bangladesh batting.

Ishant struck early to leave Bangladesh tottering at 13 for four before Mushfiqur Rahim made an unbeaten 59 to take the five-day match to day three.

Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah, who retired hurt on 39 with a hamstring strain, put on 69 runs for the fifth wicket to offer some resistence against a persistent Indian pace attack.

Mushfiqur stayed on to complete his second half-century of the series with concussion substitute Taijul Islam losing his wicket for 11 to paceman Umesh Yadav and umpires called for end of play. Mushfiqur survived two leg before wicket decisions that went against him but he successfully reviewed both the calls in his favour.

After India’s declaration in the second session, Ishant trapped Shadman Islam lbw for nought and then claimed skipper Mominul Haque for a second zero in the same match. The pace spearhead, who claimed five wickets in the first innings, bowled at a lively pace as one of his rising deliveries hit Mohammad Mithun on the helmet but the batsman went on to complete his innings. Bangladesh were forced to take two concussion substitutes in Mehidy Hasan and Taijul for Liton Das and Nayeem Hasan who were hit on the helmet by Shami on day one.

Earlier Kohli aced the pink ball Test as he completed his 27th century before falling to a stunning catch by Taijul.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 106 (Shadman Islam 29; Ishant Sharma 5-22) and 152/6 (Mushfiqur Rahim 59*; Ishant Sharma 4-39) trail India 347/9 decl. (Virat Kohli 136, Cheteshwar Pujara 55, Ajinkya Rahane 51; Al-Amin Hossain 3-91, Ebadat Hossain 3-91) by 89 runs.